EDWARDSVILLE — Behr, Robert E. passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. Born Oct. 27th, 1935 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Irwin W. and Bertha Ochsenknecht Behr.

Married Hazel Varble, Carrollton, Illinois, on May 4, 1962 in St. Louis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Erv V. Behr, Indianapolis, Indiana, (1988), Lester V. Behr, Hillsboro, Missouri, (1989), and Rita Ellen Lambert, St. Louis (2009); also a niece, Vickie Dickens (2002) and nephew, Keith Rogers (2017).

He is survived by his wife; two sisters-in-laws; a brother-in-law; and many much loved nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great nieces and great nephews.

Robert retired in 1999, and they moved to rural White Hall, Illinois, and then relocated to Alton, Illinois, due to health issues in 2010.

Long time Member of the Pentecostal Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ (now : "Pentecostals of Creve Coeur").

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private interment Mount Hope Cemetery.

A service of Kutis Affton Chapel (St. Louis, MO).