BRIGHTON — Robert (Bob) E. Beneze, 65, passed away at 10:50 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at his home. He was born on July 29, 1954, in Alton, Illinois, the son of Howard and Bernice (Lenington) Rands and the late Robert E. Beneze. Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Tara and Brad Tinnin of St. Louis, Missouri, and Andrea Beneze of Collinsville, Illinois; a son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Dorena Leible of Fort Branch, Indiana; four grandchildren, Stella, Sylvia, Amelia, and Austin; and his longtime girlfriend, Vicky Roberts of Brighton, Illinois; a sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Dan Riesenbeck of Jerseyville; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Donna Rands of Plainview, Illinois, Jeff Rands of Brighton, and many other extended and beloved family and friends.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Army and was formerly employed at McDonnell Douglas/Boeing as a tool mechanic specialist and supervisor, where he retired after over 30 years of service.

He loved fishing and hunting and was a member of the Tri – County Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pam Lankford.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials are suggested to the Johnny Wade Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation, in memory of Johnny Wade: https://kidsshouldnthavecancer.org/.

A celebration of Bob's life will be thrown by his family at a time that is safe.