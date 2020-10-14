Robert Berry

ALTON — Mr. Robert Neal Berry, 77, of Alton, Illinois, left his earthly home and entered into his Heavenly Peace on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

He was born on June 24, 1943 to the late Joseph and Roberta Berry of Alton, who preceded him in death. A younger brother, Gordon, also preceded him in death.

Robert is survived by a son, Darrell (Susan) Berry; two daughters, Kaela Generally and Janell (Edward) Closson; a granddaughter, Gabriella; seven grandsons, Brian, Izaak, Neal, Gabriel, Aurion (Emma), and Zayne, Gavin; and two beloved brothers, George (Janet) and Richard (Kimberly); along with a host of other family and friends.

Robert retired from Shell Wood, Illinois, River Refinery where he spent over 30 years as a machinist.

After retiring Bob devoted his time to serving on the Deacons' Board at at his church, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, singing whenever they had a men's day choir, and to the organizations that he participated in; 100 Black Men and Friends Of The 60's/Alton Black Alumni Association.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. - 11. a.m. at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home.

A private funeral will be held for the family members following the visitation at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton, Illinois.