1/1
Robert Berry
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON — Mr. Robert Neal Berry, 77, of Alton, Illinois, left his earthly home and entered into his Heavenly Peace on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

He was born on June 24, 1943 to the late Joseph and Roberta Berry of Alton, who preceded him in death. A younger brother, Gordon, also preceded him in death.

Robert is survived by a son, Darrell (Susan) Berry; two daughters, Kaela Generally and Janell (Edward) Closson; a granddaughter, Gabriella; seven grandsons, Brian, Izaak, Neal, Gabriel, Aurion (Emma), and Zayne, Gavin; and two beloved brothers, George (Janet) and Richard (Kimberly); along with a host of other family and friends.

Robert retired from Shell Wood, Illinois, River Refinery where he spent over 30 years as a machinist.

After retiring Bob devoted his time to serving on the Deacons' Board at at his church, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, singing whenever they had a men's day choir, and to the organizations that he participated in; 100 Black Men and Friends Of The 60's/Alton Black Alumni Association.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. - 11. a.m. at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home.

A private funeral will be held for the family members following the visitation at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton, Illinois.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cathy M Williams & Sons
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cathy M Williams & Sons
1695 Oakwood Ave
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 462-9155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
I was sorry to hear of the passing of Bob. We shared time at the refinery. My condolences to the family
gary klucker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved