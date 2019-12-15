JERSEYVILLE — Robert Thomas Bertman, 82, died at 2:04 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 after a brave fight with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Bob was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 4, 1937 at St. Ann's Hospital, where his mother worked as a maternity nurse. After his arrival he joined his big brother, John, and parents at their home in Jerseyville. He was one of seven children born to Herbert Bertman and Doris (Ruyle) Bertman.

Bob was a lifelong resident of Jerseyville, where he developed many close friendships over his lifetime. Bob was a 1955 graduate of Jersey Community High School, where he and his future brother-in-law were notorious pranksters. He served his country in the Army Reserves, stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. After six months of basic training Bob continued to train on weekends each month for 6 years. As the Veterans chaplain at BJC explained to Bob and his family, Bob and his Army brothers had the backs of those serving full time, always ready and willing to support their brothers in battle.

Bob's life profession and passion was managing and eventually owning Bertman's Department Store, a family business which began in 1902. Bob and his brother John were tasked with running the business early in life when their father died in 1958. He was forever grateful to Gene Beiermann, who managed the store and helped the young men learn how to manage the store on their own. Bob often talked about the friendships he made with coworkers at Bertman's.

Bob retired from the business in 1999, but old customers still talk about the customer service and quality clothing. Men appreciated Bob dressing them in complete outfits including socks and matching belt. Wedding tuxedos were always fitted perfectly, being sent out for altering if the initial fit was not just right. Bertman's was a family operation, all of Bob's siblings worked in the store growing up, as well as his wife, Karen, and his daughters.

Bob was a member of the Jerseyville Chamber of Commerce, serving as president in 1995. He was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church but would often attend Holy Ghost Catholic Church, where his buddy, Father William Hembrow, was pastor. Bob had such a good time each year with other men of the parishes cleaning up after the Harvestfest. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Westlake Country Club.

On May 30, 1961 he married the former Karen Busch at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, and they were blessed with 58 years of marriage and two daughters. Karen does not remember a time without Bob because Bob and her brother, Bill, were lifelong friends. Karen and Bob enjoyed travelling to purchase merchandise for the store. During one of those trips they danced to their favorite song, "On Top of the World", on a beautiful snowy winter evening on top of the John Hancock Building. He also enjoyed vacation travel with their group of special friends.

Bob was always up for a game of softball, basketball, tennis, or ping pong and was usually the instigator in getting the game started. He loved watching all the kids' sports events and would often have pointers for the grandkids and great grandkids when the game was over. Some of his fondest childhood memories included softball and football games at Schleper field. As a Dad he led games at Swearingin's lot, where all the kids of the neighborhood would come together to play. He also enjoyed bowling at Busch's Bowl with his Tuesday night buddies, and most recently enjoyed playing ping pong on winter days at Westlake.

Bob also enjoyed keeping his yard beautiful on his John Deere 180 turn mower. Bob was a poet, writing heartfelt poetry for friends and family. And he was also ready with a good or bad joke. All the grandkids and great grandkids affectionately called Bob "Pa". When granddaughters married, the grandson-in-laws decided that "Pa" stood for "Party Animal". Bob loved to have a beer or two with dinner.

Bob spent his last few days surrounded by family at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. The family truly appreciates the outstanding care provided by nurses, doctors, chaplains, and musical therapist. Their loving care made Bob's last days a gift.

Surviving are his wife Karen Bertman of Jerseyville; daughters Joan (Michael) Steckel of Jerseyville and Janice (Joseph) DeSherlia of Grafton; granddaughters Jennifer (Jeremy) Gibson of Jerseyville, Mary Karen (Nathan) Wittman of Jerseyville, Meredith (Alexander) Johnston of Stafford, Virginia, and Madeline Steckel of Jerseyville; 8 great grandchildren — with one on the way; sisters Mary Ann (Lawrence) Pranger of Jerseyville, Patricia (Ronald) Turner of Kane, Marilyn (late Lawrence) Davis of Jerseyville and brothers late John (Margie) Bertman of Wesley Chapel, FL and Charles (Kathryn) Bertman of Jerseyville; brother-in-law William Busch of Columbia, Missouri, and sister-in-law Mary Charlene (John) Schmitz of Marana, Arizona.

Bob was preceded in death by his father and mother Herbert and Doris Bertman; brother John Bertman and toddler sister Carolyn Bertman; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Virgil and Mary Busch.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 17 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, with a prayer service being conducted at 3:30 p.m.. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 18 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Jerseyville, with Father Martin Smith and Father Hyland Smith officiating. Bob will be laid to rest in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville, with a luncheon/party following at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to St. Francis Holy Ghost School in Jerseyville.