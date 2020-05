Or Copy this URL to Share

JERSEYVILLE — Robert S. "Bob" Boehler, husband of Diane, died at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Per his wishes, cremation rights were accorded and a private Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fieldon, Illinois. Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois, was entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store