WOOD RIVER — Robert E. Boehmke, 87, died June 14, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

The Korean War Marine veteran was a technician at G.T.E. He is survived by his wife, sons, daughter, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be noon until time of service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River with burial in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.