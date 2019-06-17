ROBERT BOEHMKE

WOOD RIVER — Robert E. Boehmke, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday night, June 14, 2019.

Mr. Boehmke was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where he grew up with his brothers and sisters.

He was a man of faith, kindness and charity, who was admired and respected by all who came in contact with him. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, who served during the Korean War and was stationed there as well. He worked many years as a technician for G.T.E., from where he retired.

Mr. Boehmke was a kind, gentle and loving soul. With a voice that could be faint, his spirit rang clear for all who had the privilege to spend time with him. His quiet and unassuming smile declared such joy at family gatherings, that larger personalities quickly sought a seat nearby.

"Bimpke", as he was known by many friends, family and loved ones, was a loyal devoted and principled man for whom a walk in the woods was the greatest pleasure possible, second only to dancing with is wife and love of his life, Betty. He was a brother, uncle, stepfather, father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, husband, "phone man", friend and outdoorsman that will be deeply missed and thought of often.

Mr. Boehmke is survived by his loving wife Betty Boehmke; son, Robert "Bobby" Boehmke; "special children", Robert and Margaret Moggio, Lisa Moggio and Chris Ramsey; granddaughters, Courtney Boehmke, Jana Richie, Hilary Braido and Melissa (Moggio) Rawe; grandsons, Jason and Joshua Boehmke; and many nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from noon until time of service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Pastor Steve Disney will officiate.

Private burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Alton VFW Post 1308, where he had been a member.