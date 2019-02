ROBERT BRITTS JR.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Robert A. Britts Jr., 48, departed this life on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home.

Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery with Bishop S. E. Shannon as the Eulogist.