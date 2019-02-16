ROBERT BUGG

BRIGHTON — Robert "Bob" Bugg, 62, passed away 9:14 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at his daughter's residence.

Born Dec. 9, 1956 in Garden City, Kansas, he was the son Walter E. Bugg of Wood River and the late Sherry A. (Starkey) Bugg. A U.S. Air Force veteran. He served as a police officer. Bob had been a maintenance man for at several locations including Western National Apartments, Alton Memorial Hospital and "The Vineyards" Church. He had also served a short time in communications with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Bob was always family oriented. He enjoyed time with his many friends, pistol shooting at the Olin Range and caring for his many pets, most recently his canine companion, "Dolly."

He is survived by his father; wife, Marsha Sollars Bugg; son, Jason Bugg; daughter, Jamie Bugg; grandchildren, Riley, Chloe, Michael, Veronica and Taylor; sisters, Brenda (Kevin) Oseland, Barbara (Owen) Wheeler, Becky (Kevin) Tucker; nieces, nephews and many fiends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Private interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.