ST. LOUIS — Robert Jon Burris, 83, died at 6:16 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Evelyn's House in St. Louis, Missouri. Born April 10, 1937 in East Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Burt P. and Laura (Prather) Burris. Mr. Burris served in the U.S. Navy Reserves and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois. He was a lineman for many years and retired from installation with AT&T. He loved God's creatures, especially his pets and enjoyed music. On June 8, 1968 he married the former Donna Neese in Alton. She survives. Also surviving is a niece, Paula Mcgrath of Providence, Rhode Island; a nephew, Burt R. Burris Jr. of St. Louis; and his beloved pets, Prancer, Ruddy, Mia, Buffy and a special kitty, Oliver. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Burt R. Burris and Keith E. Burris; and a nephew, Keith E. Burris Jr. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Rose Lawn Memory Garden in Bethalto, Illinois. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate. Memorials may be made to Hope Rescue. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Telegraph from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
