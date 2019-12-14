ALTON — Robert Donald Butler Sr., 86, died at 8:41 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

Born Nov. 7, 1933 in Alton, he was the son of Thomas and Lora (Martin) Butler.

Mr. Butler retired from Owens-Illinois as a machinist in 1994. He was a member of Cottage Hills Baptist Church and was an avid antique collector. On Feb. 14, 1953 he married the former Dorothy Marie Hartley. She preceded him in death.

Surviving are two daughters, Cindy White (Clint) of Godfrey, Illinois, and Barb Soppe (Dan) of Chatham, Illinois; one son, Rob Butler (Mindy) of Jerseyville, Illinois; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren; also surviving is a special love, Marilyn Lobbig of Alton.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Pastor Clyde Myers will officiate.

Memorials may be made to . Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.