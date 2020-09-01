Robert Campbell

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Robert (Bob) Lamoin Campbell, 90, passed peacefully from this life at 5:48 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

He was born on July 14, 1930 in Jerseyville, Illinois, to Norman L. and Eva M. (Winkler) Campbell.

Bob attended Jersey Community High School and was an outstanding athlete and student leader. It was there that he met his wife, Vera Joan Maguire, who he married on July 29, 1949, at the Hartford Church of Christ in Hartford, Illinois.

She preceded him in death on July 21, 2012.

Bob will be remembered as a hard worker, a fair and considerate colleague; he was also a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather, neighbor and friend. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Bob spent his life devoted to caring for his family and others.

He began working for W. A., a Rice Seed Company that is in Jerseyville in the year of 1948; and then at Sinclair Refining Company that was in Hartford in 1952, after he and his bride moved to Alton, Illinois. He then worked at the Granite City, Illinois, Steel in 1961 as a shift worker while building a home that was in Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

He received his degree in industrial engineering in 1969 and worked at Laclede Steel until his retirement in 1991.

As a community minded individual, Bob volunteered to be treasurer for the Rosewood Heights Improvement Association for many years; and he was appointed to the Roxana School Board where he served several years.

He even served the congregation at the Hartford Church of Christ as deacon and elder for many years.

As well as having a passion for serving people; Bob had a love for all things sports-related and also found many hours of enjoyment while working with his hands. He was delighted in carpentry, woodworking, and any do-it-yourself project that needed to be done.

Those personal passions and his can-do spirit were handed down to his five children.

Surviving are his children and their spouses: John and Sharon Campbell of Houston, Texas; Mary and Murray Harbke of Wood River, Illinois; Steve and Donnell Campbell of Edwardsville, Illinois; Lisa and Chris Myers of East Alton, Illinois; and Phil and Rebecca Campbell of Fargo, North Dakota.

He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Susan (Yost) and Derek Jarman (Hudson, Scarlett, and Jackson), Greg and Julie Yost (Elizabeth and Noah); Alex and Kelley Campbell (Parker, Reese, Huck and Ella); Kevin and Kayla Yost (Logan and Harper); Anna (Campbell) and Kyle Warner (Eleanor and Evelyn); Chris and Kayla Campbell (Warren and Lucy); Kate (Campbell) and Kyle Traum (Everett); Keegen Myers; Kyle Campbell; Ben and Lauren Quade (Carter and Wyatt); Andrew Campbell (Gabriel) and fiancé Cassidy King; Tyler Campbell; and Ethan and Elise Patience.

Besides his wife, Vera, Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Jean Campbell of Murrysville, Pennslyvania; and a sister and brother-in-law, Beth (Campbell) and Lloyd Fields of Alton.

Visitation will be open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Delhi Baptist Church in Jerseyville, Illinois. Masks are requested to be worn by all visitors and social distancing requirements will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Evelyn's House Hospice or BJC Hospice.

The family would like to give special thanks to all the caregivers during Bob's final years, especially Visiting Angels and Michelle and Brenda of BJC Hospice.

Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.