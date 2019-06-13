ROBERT CHAPMAN

DORCHESTER — Robert "Bob" Earl Chapman, 75, of Dorchester, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly at 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at home.

He was born on Feb. 19, 1944, in Bunker Hill, Illinois to the late John D and Goldie (Meyers) Chapman.

Bob married Mary Alice Wallis on Aug. 19, 1963, in Benld, Illinois. She survives.

He worked as an assistant roller at Olin for 44 years before retiring in 2006. Bob enjoyed gambling at the boat, playing card games, mowing his yard, tractors, old western movies, and spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by two sons, Ronald Chapman of Dorchester, and Roger (Carol) Chapman of Carlinville, Illinois; six grandchildren, Teri (Ryan) Zwicker, Niki Chapman, David Chapman, Elizabeth Nay, Ethan Chapman, and Ronald Chapman Jr.; three great grandchildren; and two siblings, Thurman (Francis) Chapman and Jean Kincaid.

In addition to his parents, John and Goldie, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Cynthia Chapman; and five siblings, Grace Payne, Faye Brown, Joe Chapman, Leonard Chapman, and George Chapman.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Shipman, Illinois.

Burial will follow at Shipman Cemetery.

Memorial may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

Online information and guestbook may be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com