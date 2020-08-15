1/
Robert Christenson
1939 - 2020
ALTON — Robert "Bob" "R.L." Christeson, age 81, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital

He was born on Jan. 17, 1939 in Alton, a son of Voyde T. and Lois M. (Dorris) Christeson.

He served his country in the United States Army.

Bob worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company for many years as a telephone repairman and later as a Computer Technician. He was a member of the Grandpa Gang and well as Ham Radio Club.

He was a lifelong Cardinal's Baseball fan, enjoyed visiting with family and recently, swimming.

He is survived by a son, Rob (Dorothy) Christeson of Overland Park, Kansas; a grandson, Matthew Christeson of Nashville, Tennessee; and numerous cousins from Witchita, Kansas.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Ronald Christeson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 3 p.m. at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
