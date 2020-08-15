ALTON — Robert "Bob" "R.L." Christeson, age 81, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital

He was born on Jan. 17, 1939 in Alton, a son of Voyde T. and Lois M. (Dorris) Christeson.

He served his country in the United States Army.

Bob worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company for many years as a telephone repairman and later as a Computer Technician. He was a member of the Grandpa Gang and well as Ham Radio Club.

He was a lifelong Cardinal's Baseball fan, enjoyed visiting with family and recently, swimming.

He is survived by a son, Rob (Dorothy) Christeson of Overland Park, Kansas; a grandson, Matthew Christeson of Nashville, Tennessee; and numerous cousins from Witchita, Kansas.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Ronald Christeson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 3 p.m. at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.