ALTON — Robert R.L. "Bob" Christeson, age 81, of Alton, Illinois, passed Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on social distancing, the limit is 25 people or less inside the funeral home.

Service is Saturday, Aug. 22, at 3 p.m. at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Masks are required.

www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.