ALTON — Robert G. Clayton, 84, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 23, 2019, at Christian Hospital, in St. Louis, Missouri, with his family at his side.

He was born April 16, 1935, in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Robert W. and Violet L. (Phillips) Clayton.

At 15, from May 1950 to May 1951, he attended Sunnydale Adventist Academy in Missouri. Throughout the summer of 1951, he worked at the Owens-Illinois Machine Co. in Godfrey, Illinois. In September of 1951, Bob enrolled in Broadview Academy in Chicago, Illinois, until May 1952, when he returned to Owens-Illinois Machine Co. to work for the summer once again. At the end of that summer, he returned to Broadview, but only stayed for one week. He then returned home and began working at the Alton Brickyard. In November 1952, he went back to work at the Owens-Illinois Machine shop until his retirement in September 1996. He was 61 years, four months and 15 days old at the time of his retirement. While working at Owens-Illinois he finished a four-year apprenticeship at age 21 and was a journeyman machinist for 40 years. In total, Bob worked at Owens-Illinois Machine shop for 44 years, four months and 19 days.

During his time at Owens-Illinois Machine Co. his jobs included one year, one month and two days cleaning machines and the floor; four years on an apprenticeship; 27 years, two months and 12 days on a G&L machine; and 12 years, one month and five days as an inspector.

On June 19, 1954, he married the love of his life, the former Alice Meisenheimer, in Alton, she survives.

Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Daylinda (Craig) Pace, of Godfrey, Cindy (Dr. Edward) Oliver, of Hot Springs, Arkansas; a son, Robert Clayton Jr.; six grandsons, CSM Joseph Traylor, MSG Clayton (Faith) Traylor, Joshua Traylor, Robert G. Clayton III, all of Illinois, Ryan Oliver, of California, and, Cody Oliver, of Arkansas; three great grandchildren, Zachary, Logan and Lillian Traylor; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alvie Meisenheimer, Violet Sackett and Marilyn (Larry) King; and, numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Phyllis (Frank) Roggio and Carolyn (Bob) Dawson; father and mother-in-law, Harold and Louise Meisenheimer; and, brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold (Bud) Meisenheimer, Glen Sackett Sr. and Laura (Ben) Bridgeman.

A memorial visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Gent Funeral Home, in Alton.

Burial will be private at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Freedom Honor Flight or Hayner Public Library Genealogy Department.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.