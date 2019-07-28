ALTON — Robert Earl Colbert Sr., 85, died at 11:12 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Eunice C. Smith Home in Alton.

He was born Dec. 31, 1933 in Fairmont, West Virginia, the son of the late Fred Edward and Lucille (Sweeney) Colbert Sr. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Alton Fraternal Order Eagles Post 254, Wood River Moose Club and the American Legion Post 126. He was a production worker for McDonald Douglas for many years.

On April 8, 1961 in West Alton, Missouri, he married Judith Ann (LeClaire) and she preceded him in death. Surviving are one daughter, Terry Colbert (Robert Robinette) of Alton, and two sons, Mark Colbert of Alton and Robert Colbert Jr. of Alton; one grandchild, James A. Colbert; and one sister, Ellen Hall of Richmond, Virginia. He was preceded in death by brothers Fred "Jack" E. Colbert Jr and Richard M. Colbert; and a sister, Francis A. Frederick.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home with Fr. Steve Janoski officiating. Memorials may be made to the . Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.