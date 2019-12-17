EAST ALTON — Robert J. "Bob" Colter, 102, passed away 2 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, Illinois.

Born Aug. 3, 1917 in Titusville, Pennslyvania, he was the son of Robert E. and Clara Louise (Goodwill) Colter.

He had worked as a plant engineer for General Metal Products in St. Louis, Missouri, for 12 years before retiring. Bob served as a Vice-President of the Lewis and Clark Historical Society; Board President of the East Alton Library District; a member of Wood River masonic Lodge #1062 and served as Past Grand Worthy Patron of the Aranth.

On March 21, 1942 in Warren, Pennslyvania, he married Catherine Stromdahl. She survives.

Surviving also are a son, Robert (Fran) Colter of Troy, Illinois; daughter, Carolyn (Loree) Riggs of Rochester, Illinois; four grandchildren; five granddaughters; three great granddaughters; and brother, Delbert Colter of Charleston, South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John and William Colter; and three sisters, Margarite Hartford, Anna Traub and Joyce Nelson.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon, Saturday, Dec. 21 at the 1st United Methodist Church in East Alton, Illinois. Rev. Edward Granadosin will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the of 1st United Methodist Church in East Alton.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.