Obituary
Robert Darte


DARTE

GILLESPIE — Robert Lee Darte, 70, of Gillespie, Illinois, died at 7:46 am. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Hillsboro Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Friends may call on Thursday, April 4 from 5-8 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Funeral services will be on Friday, April 5 at 11 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home. Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery. Memorials can be made to donor's choice. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.
Funeral Home
KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME LTD
203 E Elm St
Gillespie, IL 62033
(217) 839-2154
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
