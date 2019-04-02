DARTE
GILLESPIE — Robert Lee Darte, 70, of Gillespie, Illinois, died at 7:46 am. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Hillsboro Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Friends may call on Thursday, April 4 from 5-8 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Funeral services will be on Friday, April 5 at 11 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home. Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery. Memorials can be made to donor's choice. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.