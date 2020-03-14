Robert Davis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Davis.
Service Information
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-466-5544
Obituary
Send Flowers

EDWARDSVILLE — Robert (Bob) Marvin Davis, 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Born Aug. 1, 1941 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, he was the son of Marvin and Ione (Millard) Davis.

Mr. Davis graduated from the University of Minnesota with a double major in Math and History. He went on to work for Peavey Company eventually becoming Vice President and General Manager of Peavey Barge Line.

His parents, a grandson, Dorin Davis, and sister-in-law, Mary Davis, preceded him in death.

He is survived by two sons, Michael Davis (Leigh) and James Davis both of Alton, Illinois; three grandchildren, Araya Hines, Adalind Davis and Donavan Davis; also his two brothers, Raymond Davis of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Ronald Davis of Willmar, Minnesota.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the in lieu of flowers.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.