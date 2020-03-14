EDWARDSVILLE — Robert (Bob) Marvin Davis, 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Born Aug. 1, 1941 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, he was the son of Marvin and Ione (Millard) Davis.

Mr. Davis graduated from the University of Minnesota with a double major in Math and History. He went on to work for Peavey Company eventually becoming Vice President and General Manager of Peavey Barge Line.

His parents, a grandson, Dorin Davis, and sister-in-law, Mary Davis, preceded him in death.

He is survived by two sons, Michael Davis (Leigh) and James Davis both of Alton, Illinois; three grandchildren, Araya Hines, Adalind Davis and Donavan Davis; also his two brothers, Raymond Davis of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Ronald Davis of Willmar, Minnesota.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the in lieu of flowers.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.