Robert Dillon
ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Robert L. Dillon, 88, passed away at 11:05 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020.

Born Oct. 20, 1931 in Switchback, West Virginia, he was the son of William C. and Nanny (Scarberry) Dillon.

A U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean conflict, he worked as a mechanic at Illinois Power for 15 years and later for McDonnell-Douglas for 13½ years.

He married Verna Mae (Watts) Cannon on Oct. 23, 1976 in East Alton, Illinois. She preceded him in death on Dec. 8, 2018.

Survivors include a son, Devin Dillon; step-children, Susan (John) Eyers, Andrew (Linda) Cannon, Melanie (Harry) Mundy, and Jane (Mark) Short; and step daughter-in-law Norine Marcel; 17 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Billy R. Dillon of East Alton.

In addition to his wife of 42 years; he was preceded in death by his parents; step-son, John Cannon, III; three sisters, Lucille Brooks, Phyllis Mason, and Dorothy Covey; and a brother, William R. Dillon.

According to his wishes, there will be no services. He will be laid to rest with his wife at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

Professional services were entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
