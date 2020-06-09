ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Robert L. Dillon, 88, passed away at 11:05 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020.

Born Oct. 20, 1931 in Switchback, West Virginia, he was the son of William C. and Nanny (Scarberry) Dillon.

A U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean conflict, he worked as a mechanic at Illinois Power for 15 years and later for McDonnell-Douglas for 13½ years.

He married Verna Mae (Watts) Cannon on Oct. 23, 1976 in East Alton, Illinois. She preceded him in death on Dec. 8, 2018.

Survivors include a son, Devin Dillon; step-children, Susan (John) Eyers, Andrew (Linda) Cannon, Melanie (Harry) Mundy, and Jane (Mark) Short; and step daughter-in-law Norine Marcel; 17 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Billy R. Dillon of East Alton.

In addition to his wife of 42 years; he was preceded in death by his parents; step-son, John Cannon, III; three sisters, Lucille Brooks, Phyllis Mason, and Dorothy Covey; and a brother, William R. Dillon.

According to his wishes, there will be no services. He will be laid to rest with his wife at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

