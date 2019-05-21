ROBERT DOWN

BRIGHTON — Robert "Bob" Lee Down, 88, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away at 7:13 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Jerseyville Hospital.

He was born Sept. 17, 1930, in Wood River, Illinois, son of the late John and Edith (Schriber) Down.

On Nov. 17, 1979, he married Evelyn Lawson in Alton, Illinois. She survives.

He retired from Alton boxboard where he started working after graduation in 1948, from Brighton High School. He served in the Army stationed in Australia during the Korean Conflict. He lived on the farm he bought from his widowed mother in Brighton. He especially found pleasure in giving away his sweetcorn and providing the best beef possible to his friends. He took pleasure in having a white deer live with his cows for seven years, and he gave copies of a book about deer that Evelyn wrote and he took many pictures for. Bob was a very generous man who got more pleasure in giving than receiving.

In addition to his wife, Evelyn, he is survived by one son, David (Elena) Down; one daughter, Diane (Ralph) Gerddes; two grandchildren, Jonathan (Rachel) Down and Torin Down; two great grandchildren, Daniel Down and Gwen Sigrist; one stepson, Matt (Debbie) Lawson; and many step grand and geat grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Holley and Mary Lou Brown.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon, on Friday, May 24 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness.

