JERSEYVILLE — Robert F. "Bob" Driver, 89, died at 10:26 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Illinois, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Dec. 6, 1930 in Otter Creek Township in South Hollow near Fieldon, Illinois, and was the son of Lester and Stella (Schaaf) Driver.

He served his country honorably with the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. His adult working life centered around the welding trade, first at the Grafton Boat Works, then at H&H Services in Hamel, Illinois; and eventually retired in 2003 as a Boilermaker with National Transit Lodge.

He married the love of his life, Dorothy Yates, on June 30, 1951 in Brisol, Tennessee, and together they were blessed with 43 years of a happy marriage, before her death on Jan. 26, 1995.

Surviving are their four children and spouses, Terry Driver of Brighton, Illinois, Larry and JoEllen Driver of Jacksonville, Illinois, James and Carol Driver of Dow, Illinois, and Shelley and Jon Hetzel of Jerseyville; nine grandchildren and their spouses, Christy Miller of Jerseyville, Heather and Terry Bell of Kane, Illinois, Heidi and Jeff Scott of Jerseyville, Jeremiah Driver, and his fiance, Jessie Seiter of Washington, Missouri, Courtney and Josh Chapman of Jerseyville, and Kirsten "Rosie", Eli, Jacob and Sophie Hetzel all of Jerseyville; several great-grandchildren; and a sister in-law, Mary Lou Driver of Jerseyville.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nilda Evans; and three brothers, Charles "Shorty" Driver, Elmer "Sam" Driver, and Thomas Driver.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Rev. Bob Taylor will officiate.

Burial will be in the Carrollton City Cemetery with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 conducting military graveside rites.

Memorials may be given to either the First United Methodist Church or Open Door House of Praise, both in Jerseyville.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.