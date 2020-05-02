Robert East
HARTFORD — Robert Lee East, 84, passed away 6:50 p.m., Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Robings Manor in Brighton. Born in Wood River on Oct. 3, 1935, he was the son of Harvey and Sophia (Klug) East. He had been a selecting crew leader for Owens-IL Glass before retiring. On Jan. 12, 1955 in Hartford, he married Shirley Sumner. She survives. Surviving also are a son, Larry Liley of Hartford; daughters Robin Manning of East Alton and Sondra (Larry) Summers of Bethalto; two grandchildren, Chris (Wendy) Summers and Jodie (Chaz) Bares; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul "Gene" (Wanda) East of New Douglas; and a sister, Audrey East of Mt. Olive. His parents and a brother, LeRoy East, preceded in death. Private graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5 in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. The Rev. Richard Newcom will officiate. Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Telegraph from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
Robin I`m so sorry to hear of the loss of your Father you and I went to school together and my Husband Richard Wehrle went to school w Jeff we are living in Ga but just wanted to let you know your in our thoughts and prayers Thinking of you All ,Shelley Tretter Wehrle.
Michelle wehrle
Friend
