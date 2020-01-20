BETHALTO — Robert Lee Edwards, 74, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

He was born Feb. 20, 1945 to Robert and Florence (Hill) Edwards.

Robert retired in 2010 after 43 years as an overhead crane operator for Laclede Steel and Alton Steel.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Sherry Forsythe.

Robert is survived by his wife, Edith Edwards; son, Gary (Rhonda) Edwards of Cottage hills, Illinois; stepson, John Rose of Mt. Vernon, Illinois; stepsister, Marilyn Phillips; aunt, Anita Edwards of Coulterville, Illinois; along with four grandchildren.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

A private burial will take place at a later date.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.