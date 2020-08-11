1/
Robert Finn
ALTON — Robert L. Finn, 69, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born Dec. 29, 1950 in Alton to Mario "Pete" and Margaret (McNish) Finn. Robert was a member of the Alton Eagles Aerie No 254 and was retired from Owens Illinois Glass, where he worked in the maintenance department.

He is survived by two daughters, Amy Marshall of Wright City, Missouri, and Elizabeth (Tim) Duecy of Chicago, Illinois; two sons, Robert Finn and Stephen Finn both of Alton; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
