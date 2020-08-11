ALTON — Robert L. Finn, 69, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born Dec. 29, 1950 in Alton to Mario "Pete" and Margaret (McNish) Finn. Robert was a member of the Alton Eagles Aerie No 254 and was retired from Owens Illinois Glass, where he worked in the maintenance department.

He is survived by two daughters, Amy Marshall of Wright City, Missouri, and Elizabeth (Tim) Duecy of Chicago, Illinois; two sons, Robert Finn and Stephen Finn both of Alton; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

