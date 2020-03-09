GREENFIELD — Robert D. "Bulit Bob" Garner, 85, of Greenfield, Illinois, died Saturday, March 7, at Heritage Health in Carlinville, Illinois. He was born May 12, 1934, in rural Murrayville to Joseph O. and Mildred I. (Deen) Garner.

He married Ailene R. "Smiles" Reed, April 26, 1953 in Greenfield, and she survives.

Also surviving are four children, James O. (Pat) Garner of Greenfield, Gayla R. Garner of Springfield, Illinois, Robyn L. (Jim) McClelland of Greenfield and Harry E. Garner of Wise Virginia; five grandchildren, Jared (Val), Sally (Dan), Joe (Kate), Tim (Jody), and Carley(Matthew); and seven great-grandchildren, Adrian, Josie, Trent, Leah, Brynn, Charlee, and Ella.

"Bulit Bob" excelled at golf, bowling and fast-pitch softball but he truly loved to fish. He retired from Shell Oil Refinery after 37 years of service. He was a good husband, father, and grandfather and loved watching the activities of his children and grandchildren and all Tiger athletics. He was incredibly proud of his very talented Smiles.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 12, at noon, at the Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Burial will follow at the Oak Wood cemetery north of Greenfield. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Memorials are suggested to the Greenfield Tiger Backers or the "We Care" food pantry.

