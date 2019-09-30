ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — James Robert Groesch, 39, of Rosewood Heights, Illinois passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Born May 24, 1980 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of James Michael Groesch and Linda Sue (Benson) Groesch.

The U.S. Navy veteran worked for Negwer Materials in Ferguson, Missouri. He enjoyed welding art, hiking, playing disc golf, hunting mushrooms, and spending time with his family.

He married Rachel Delehanty 0n Sept. 28, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. She survives. Also surviving are his father, James M. Groesch of Bethalto, Illinois, his stepmom, Kathy McKinnon of Collinsville, Illinois; two sisters, Jill Cummings (Hugh Snell) of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Jennifer Groesch of Wood River, Illinois; two nieces, Chloe Cummings and Olivia Goodman; two nephews, Jeffrey Cummings and Nolan Snell; several additional nieces and nephews in Idaho; his maternal grandmother, Mary Benson of Decatur, Illinois; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his mother-in-law, Allison Delehanty of Brighton, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Groesch.

Memorial visitation will be at Paynic Home for Funerals on Friday, Oct. 4 4 p.m. until a Time of Remembrance at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to William Bedell Achievement & Resource Center.

