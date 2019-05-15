ROBERT HALE

WOOD RIVER —Robert (Bob) Charles Hale, son of the late Charles (Charlie) Hale and Evelyn (O'Dell) Boots was born Oct. 14, 1952 in Highland, Illinois and departed this life on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Wood River, Illinois after raising hell for more than six decades.

Bob resided in the Wood River area for much of his life but was formerly of Van Buren, Missouri and Jacksonville, Illinois as well. At the age of 11 he began an impressive racing career that earned him several championships, first place finishes and acclaim as the man and the legend. He served in the United States Army from Jan. 1972 to Oct. 1973, as a Medic. Before retiring, he was employed as a drywall contractor and painter.

In addition to spending time with his family and friends, Robert enjoyed racing, motorcycles, booze, guns, cars and younger women - not necessarily in that order. Robert had a significant impact on numerous lives and was held in great esteem by many; he is referred to by several friends and family members as their hero, a one-of-a-kind man that will be extremely missed.

He is survived by ex-wife Jaimee (Toner) Harvey whom he was united in marriage to on July 23, 1977 in Wood River; two daughters, Pamela (David) Boger and Laura (William Higdon) Hale; one brother, Jack Hale; four granddaughters, Emma Jenkins, Danica Boger, Adalynn Higdon and Layla Boger.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 17 from 4-7 p.m. at Paynic Home for Funerals in East Alton, Illinois. Visitation will continue Saturday, May 18 from 2 p.m. until time of funeral services at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at McSpadden Funeral Home in Van Buren, followed by burial at Gresham Cemetery in Carter County, Missouri.

An online guestbook and information are available at www.paynicfh.com