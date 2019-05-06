ROBERT 'WHITEY' HAMILTON

FOSTERBURG — Robert "Whitey" Hamilton passed away on May 4, 2019, at 10:03 p.m. at his home surrounded by his loving family under the care of BJC Hospice. Whitey was born on February 23, 1925, to Frank A. and Ruby M. (Swift) Hamilton.

Whitey attended Alton High School. He was a WWII Veteran and entered the US Navy in 1942 where he served aboard the USS Saranac, a Navy tanker that delivered fuel oil and high octane gas to fighting ships in the South Pacific.

On August 31, 1946, he and Norma M. Ceppenati were united in Holy Matrimony at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton by Father James Suddes and to that union eight beautiful children were born.

After his discharge from the Navy in 1946, he was employed for 41 years at Laclede Steel. He also farmed for over 50 years in Fosterburg and was referred to as the "Unofficial Mayor of Fosterburg." The bridge on Wolf Road was dedicated and named after him in2008.

On November 13, 2007, he lost his soul mate, Norma to lung cancer after 63 years of marriage. He leaves all eight children, who were the shining stars in his life; Mary K. (Joe) Bayer, Gloria R. (Bob) Boston, Gaye F. (Barry) Julian, Grace M. (David) Curry, John F. (Krissy) Hamilton, Robert J. (Connie Dykeman) Hamilton, Michael E. (Julie) Hamilton, and Elizabeth A. Hill He leaves twenty five grandchildren, Jeff (Jessica Hall) Bayer, Amy (Tom) Wylie, Jayme (Jose') Silva, Betsy Sitze, Joe (Brenda) Boston, Toni Smith, Laura (Mark) Harman, Ben (Megan) Julian, Matt Julian, Nick Julian (Ethan Peterson) , Jennifer (Aaron) Suessen, Brian (Jennifer) Curry, Patrick (Chasity) Curry, Kristen (Sam) Moseley, Lindsey (Steven) Naylor, John (Kirsten Fisher) Hamilton, Jared (Jessica) Hamilton, Heather (Brian) Maher, Megan (Chris) Tite, Mollie Hamilton, Tyler (Casie) Hamilton, Kyle Hamilton, Anna Hill, Allison Hill and Adam Hill, thirty-nine great grandchildren. Also, Elizabeth J. Stutz who was an adored friend and Mike Dykeman whom he considered a son. He leaves his sister, Phyllis Mielke and a special sister-in-law, June Ceppenati and several nieces and nephews.

Whitey enjoyed golfing and was inducted into Alton Golf Hall of fame in August 2018 and was very proud of the fact that he had two holes in one. He was very honored to take the Freedom Flight accompanied by his son, John Hamilton in 2010.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma , his parents; three brothers, Frank, Clifford and Ray Hamilton; and one sister, Edith Bushnell.

Whitey was a member of the Greater Alton Association of Retired Caddies, Alton Moose Lodge 951, and a lifetime member of Alton VFW Post 1308, the Alton-Wood River Sportsman's Club, the Alton Eagle Lodge 254, the Retied Steelworkers and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday May 9, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Fr. Jeremy Paulin OMV celebrant.

Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton with Full Military Rites by Alton VFW Post 1308.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary's Capital Fund, St. Mary's School or BJC Hospice.

Condolences may be made online at www.staten-fine.com