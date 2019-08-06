ROBERT HAND

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA — Robert Allen "Bob" Hand, 62, passed away suddenly of a heart attack on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born on Jan. 9, 1957, in Chicago, the son of the late Ralph James and Edith (Schenk) Hand. He married Kari Ackerman and she survives.

Other survivors include a daughter: Teresa Ruth Hand of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, his four sisters and brothers in law: Sharon and Ted Sperry of Stuart, Florida, Carolyn and Jerry Robertson of Stuart, Sandy and Dennis Shaw of Rosewood Heights, Betty and Don Secor of Bethalto, his two brothers and a sister in law: Jimmy and Tonya Glisson of Old Town, Florida, Jeff Glisson of Brooksville, Florida, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

He was a crew chief for American Airlines for thirty five years and he loved the American Airlines family and had adopted them as his second family.

He was preceded in death by his father: Ralph James Hand, his mother and step - father: Edith and David Nelson, a sister: Kathy Godfirnon, and a brother: Ralph James Hand II.

In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. until time of funeral services at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8 at The River Church, 3401 Fosterburg Road, in Alton. Pastor Duane Vancil will officiate. Memorials are suggested to the 5A's.

