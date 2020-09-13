1/1
Robert Hand
{ "" }
LARGO, FLORIDA — Robert Alfred "Bob" Hand, 76, formerly of East Alton, passed away August 24, 2020, after a short illness while living in Largo, Florida.

He was born October 18, 1943, son of Alfred and Hallie Hand of Woodburn. Bob attended Roxana High School. He served in the Navy from 1961-1964 and has been a longtime member of the East Alton American Legion.

Bob married Jane Fosha June 24, 1966 in Alton. They resided in East Alton until moving to Florida.

Bob was employed by 4 Star Engines in St.Louis. Later he was the parts manager of Klinke VW/Toyota/Mazda in Alton. He became a truck driver and retired from Reichman Transport.

Bob is survived by his wife, Jane; daughter, Bambi (Mark) Hargrove of East Alton; son, Eran (Cindy) Hand of Largo, Florida; grandchildren Cameron Hargrove of Roxana, Drake Hand of East Alton, Sarah Pettit of Hickory, Virginia, and Jennifer Henkhaus of Cape Coral, Florida; great-grandchildren Scarlett, Zelda, Adrianna, Savannah, Trenton, Natalie and Kinzleigh. Bob loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.

Bob also is survived by his brother Richard Hand of Tennessee and sisters Joyce Shelby and Gloria Daves of Alton, Delores Null of Wood River, Virginia Hauseman of Godfrey and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Hallie Hand, and his brother Larry Hand.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held 2-5 p.m. September 20 for family and friends at the home of Jane Hand's brother, 1430 Mullen Lane, Godfrey. CDC guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children in St. Louis.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
