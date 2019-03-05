ROBERT HANSEL

BETHALTO — Robert Dale Hansel, 84, died at 3:25 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 with his family by his side.

Born March 12, 1934 in Alton, Illinois he was the son of Walter and Eunice (Schmidt) Hansel.

Mr. Hansel served in the U.S. Army and retired from the maintenance department of Owens-Illinois. He then worked for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

On Dec. 13, 1958 he married the former Frances Carlene Guymon in Alton. She survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Laurinda Yenne (Dennis) of Godfrey, Illinois and Terri Etheridge (Jim) of Norfolk, Virginia; one son, Steve Hansel (Julie) of Bethalto, Illinois; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Max Hansel (special companion, Carol) of Leesburg, Florida, and Don Hansel (Shirley) of Edwardsville, Illinois; and two sisters, Maxine Guymon (Richard) of Jerseyville, Illinois and Susan Johnson of Virginia.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Hansel.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the Catholic Children's Home. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.