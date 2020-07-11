JERSEYVILLE — Robert Allen "Billy Bob" Harman, 50, passed away at 7:10 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Alton, Illinois, on Oct. 18, 1969 to Robert Carl Harman and the former Patricia Ann Kinder; and spent his life residing in Calhoun and Jersey County, Illinois.

He married the former Tammy Rulon and together they were the proud parents of two sons.

Bob worked for many years as a truck driver and most recently was employed by Davis Mail Service.

Bob enjoyed hunting, shooting pool, playing darts, riding on the open road on his motorcycle and participated in countless demolition derby's and was known around the circuit as "K-9". He took great pride in living a simple life, and was content being surrounded by his many friends and family.

Surviving are his wife, Tammy Harman of Kane, Illinois; two sons, Dustin Harman of Kane and Sean Harman of Jerseyville, Illinois; a sister, Amy Murrell of Medora, Illinois; his mother-in-law, Ruth Rodgers of Kane; a sister and brother-in-law, Allison and Nathan Howard of Alton, Illinois; aunts and uncles, Diana (Charles) Rollins of Marietta, Georgia, Maxine Watras of Jacksonville, Florida, Darrell (Jennifer) Kinder of Tampa, Florida, Mary Jean Kinder of Collinsville, Illinois, and William D. (Ann) Kinder of Belleville, Illinois; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ann (Kinder) Rhoads on May 1, 2020; a sister in-law, Audrey Rodgers; a niece, Emma Schildroth; as well as his grandparents, William R. and Lee Etta Kinder.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, at the St. Mary's Cemetery in Brussels, Illinois, where Bob will be laid to rest alongside his mother.

For those desiring, a procession will depart from Crawford Funeral Home at approximately 10 a.m. Classic cars and motorcycles to lead Bob to his final resting place are both encouraged and welcomed.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family, in care of Crawford Funeral Home.