ALTON — Robert Gale Harmon, 89, of Alton, Illinois, passed away at 12:39 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Born June 1, 1930, he was a son of Charles E. and Essie (Robinson) Harmon.

He married Lola May Bean June 14, 1954 in Roxana, Illinois. She preceded him in death April 24, 2014.

Robert served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a pipefitter for Shell Oil Co.

Survivors include a son, Lonnie Gale (Kimberly) Harmon of Palm Bay, Florida; a daughter, Jeanne (Larry) Newell of Mt. Vernon, Illinois; ten grandchildren, Natalie (Michael) Runyan, Nathan (Lisa) Harmon, Eli Harmon, Jeff Harmon, Ben Harmon, Josette Harmon, Dayana Harmon, Fenduelle Harmon, Bryan Newell, and Matthew (Heather) Newell; fourteen great-grandchildren, Eliana (Thomas) McBee, Madeline Runyon, Meghan Runyon, Isabella Runyon, Jude Runyon, Evangeline Runyon, Joyanna Runyon, Sophia Runyon, Brooklyn Runyon, Emilia Runyon, Elliott Harmon, Luciana Harmon, Owen Harmon and Silas Newell; and one great-great-grandchild, Josh McBee.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Emma Harmon and Thelma Rainwater; and two brothers, Merrill and Forrest Harmon.

Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 26 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 9:30 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois with full military honors.

