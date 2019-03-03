ROBERT HARRISON

ALTON — Robert James Harrison was born March 2, 1952 to the late Walter James Harrison, Sr. and Henrietta (Mays) Young. He was reared by his father and late step-mother, Bertha L. (Stewart) Harrison.

Robert attended and graduated from Alton Public Schools. Mr. Harrison proudly served his country as a United States Navy Reserve. He married the former Theresa Malone; they were blessed to raise three wonderful children: Mark, Kimala, and Curtis. Later in life, he met and married Suzzane Johnson, and he gained two more children: Tara and Tobin.

Brother Harrison accepted Christ and was baptized by Rev. William Binford at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Michigan City, Indiana. He was a member of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and served faithfully as an usher. Robert was employed by Boeing Corporation as a truck driver.

Robert James Harrison transition from labor to reward Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, 10:20 a.m. at Alton Memorial Hospital.

In addition to his wife and parents, Robert was proceeded in death by his daughter ~ Kimala Lynn Harrison.

He leaves to cherish his memory four children: Mark Jacobs of Alton, Illinois, Curtis (Brenda) Malone of Onalaska, Wisconsin, Tara Stewart of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Tobin Johnson of Atascadero, California; 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; three sisters ~ Sharolyne White, Sandra (Michael) Williams-Ramsey of Alton, Illinois, and Freddie Lee (Charles) Miller of Orlando, Florida; three brothers ~ Steven, Dr. Gregory ( Eddie Mae), and Walter (Cookie) Harrison, Jr. all of Alton, Illinois; two aunts ~ Loretta Hutchinson of Springfield, Illinois and Marie (Rick) Stewart of Godfrey, Illinois; a special cousin ~ David (Vivian) Greer of Michigan City, Indiana; a special friend ~ Noah Woods; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Visitation will convene Thursday, March 7 at Deliverance Temple Complex Church of God in Christ from 4 p.m. until time of Masonic Rites at 6 p.m. Home going celebration will follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be held at Wood Lawn Cemetery Friday March 8 at 10 a.m. Pastor John W. Buford will officiate and Dr. Gregory L. Harrison will eulogize. Online registry is available at: http://www.harrisonfuneralchapel.com.