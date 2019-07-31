ROBERT HARTMANN

DOW — Robert J. Hartmann, 78, departed this life at 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Springfield, Illinois on Feb. 15, 1941, and was the son of Clyde and Mabel Brake. He was adopted in his very early years and raised by Louis and Gladys Iona (Tipsword) Hartmann.

Bob graduated from Alton Senior High School, and was a resident of Jerseyville, Illinois for many years where he was an accomplished real estate appraiser for over 40 years.

He married Yvonne (Gihlstorf) Sanford on June 6, 1980 at the First United Methodist Church in Carrollton, Illinois, and she survives.

Also surviving are his three children and their spouses, Cory and Paul Pohlman of Jerseyville, Ginny Becker of Alton, Barry and Haley Hartmann of Waxhaw, Noth Carolina.; four step children and their spouses, Ann and Brian Cox of Minneapolis, Minnesota, John and Pam Sanford of Jerseyville, Mark and Lisa Sanford of Belleville, Illinois, and Mike and Toni Sanford of Avon, Indiana; grandchildren and their spouses, Ashley and Zach Ferguson, Joe Becker, Jessica and Nick McKaig, Sydney Hartmann, Brady Hartmann, Amy Cox, Jason Cox, Shannon and Jeff LaPlant, Rachael Hayes, Jarrod Hayes, Kristi and Josh Morris, Jarrod and Aubrey Sanford, Chris Sanford, Miranda Burger, Ian Burger; 10 Great Grandchildren; a brother in-law, John Gihlstorf of Buffalo Junction, Virginia; as well as his three fur babies, whom he loved very much, Missy, Maddy and Millie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Paytin Morris; and a sister in-law, Margaret Gihlstorf.

Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 2 from 4 p.m. until time of funeral services at 7 p.m. at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Joel Lohr will officiate.

Memorials may be given to the Jersey County Historical Society or the BJC Hospice-Greene County.

