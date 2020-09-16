1/
Robert Hatten
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GODFREY — Robert L. (Bob) Von Hatten was born Aug. 20, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri, and passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Bob's family moved to Breese, Illinois, and then moved to Alton, Illinois, in 1960.

Bob's brother, William F. Von Hatten (Bill) and his "big" brother Bob were best friends growing up. As young men they used to hitch hike from the flour mill in downtown Alton to Lockhaven Country club so that at the ripe old ages of 12 and 13 they could make $6.00 for the day as caddies. They both fell in love with golf at that time.

After high school in 1966, Bob enlisted in the United States Airforce and was stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Bob was a member of the United States Air Force Golf Team and played on the military academy golf course.

Returning to Alton, Bob secured a position with Lockhaven Country Club in 1970 through 1975 and also worked as first assistant and instructor through 1976 at Glen Haven Driving Range.

In March 1977 until he retired at the end of 2009, Bob was the General Manager and Director of Golf at Rolling Hills Golf Club located in Godfrey, Illinois.

Bob was extremely instrumental in the 1992 expansion of Rolling Hills from a nine-hole golf course with few amenities to the eighteen-hole course with a practice range and beautiful club house. In 1998 a nine-hole executive course was added.

In 2005 Bob was inducted into the Alton Golf Hall of Fame. When visiting Bob, no matter where the brothers went, it seemed that every person in town knew Bob. That included the Catholic Bishop at the time. Wow was he popular!

In 1989, Bob married his beloved wife, Linda (Ballhurst) Von Hatten; who preceded him in death in 2018.

His loving daughter, Nicola K. (Nikki) Ballhurst and her partner Steve Mead were constant companions of Bob's, devoted to his care and comfort for the last two years of his life.

In addition to his wife; Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Catherine (Tebbe) Von Hatten.

He is survived by his brother, William (Bill) Von Hatten and wife Laura in Phoenix, Arizona; his daughter, Nicola (Nikki) Ballhurst and partner Steve Mead in Godfrey, Illinois; his dear Aunt Beatrice (Bea) Tebbe in St. Rose, Illinois; and many cousins.

Bob was a kind and loving soul, a wonderful husband, brother, father and friend. He will be dearly missed.

Honoring Bob's request a service will not be held. Memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved