ST. LOUIS — Robert "Bob" Emil Helling died from Cancer at Alton Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in Alton, Illinois, at the age of 78

Robert Helling is survived by his sister Diane Helling Jansen of Colorado; his brother Dennis Helling of Colorado; his son Robert B Helling of Hartford, Illinois; son and daughter-n-law, Christopher and Robin Christine Helling of Bunker Hill, Illinois; his daughter and son-in-law, Susan E.and Dean Hathaway of Fenton Missouri. Grandchildren, Savannah L. Helling, Sierra I Hathaway, Donald A. Hathaway, Alexanadria B. Helling, Logan R. Helling; and great grandchild Dominic L. Helling.

He is preceded in death by beloved wife Brenda I Helling, parents Robert J. Helling, Helen Helling, and LaVerne Helling, of Olney.

Bob was born on Sept. 16, 1941 in St Louis, Missouri, to Robert J and LaVerne Helling. He graduated from Olney HIgh School in 1959. Robert E. Helling served in the United States Army 1959-62. He married Brenda Irene Linder in 1964.

After moving to St. Louis he began working for Maloney Electric, Westinghouse and ABB. Bob was known for his love for gardening, love for family and hard work ethic.

A graveside funeral is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 10 at Haven Hill Cemetery in Olney, Illinois, at 1 p.m. His family has scheduled a celebration of life at his home church, River of Life Family Church in Alton.

On Tuesday, Jan.14th from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to River of LIfe Family Church Youth.