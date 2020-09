HAMEL — Robert B. Hellrung, age 80, of Hamel, Illinois, died Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

According to his wishes, his remains will be cremated. A private burial of his ashes will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Memorial contributions may be given to VITAS Hospice or masses.

