HILLIG
JERSEYVILLE — Robert L. Hillig, 86, husband of the late Oleta Irene Hillig, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at Christian Hospital Northeast in St. Louis, Missouri. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m., Friday, April 5 at the Bethel Baptist Church in rural Jerseyville, Illinois. Burial will follow at the Brighton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Bethel Baptist Church. Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of arrangements.