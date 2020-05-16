WOOD RIVER — Robert E. Hinkle, Sr., 90, passed away at 6:48 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. Born May 10, 1930 in Mason, Illinois, he was a son of Chester and Mabel (Scruggs) Hinkle. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Bob served in the 82nd Airborne Division. He worked as a station superintendent for Shell Oil. One of his favorite things to do was hunt for mushrooms. He married Ella Marie Ray Dec. 18, 1951. She preceded him in death. He later married Evelyn (Tubbs) Ford. She survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Bob (JoAnn) Hinkle, Jr. of Dorsey, Illinois, and Steve (Jenifer) Hinkle of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; a daughter, Linda Henderson of Lima, Ohio; a step-daughter, Sharon (Randy) Duncan of Moro, Illinois; six grandchildren, Johnna, Joseph, Kaleb, Katie, Kerri, and William; two brothers, Ted (Rosalie) Hinkle of Teutopolis, Illinois, and Jim (Susan) Hinkle of New Baden, Illinois; and a sister-in-law, Betty Findley of Tahlequah, Oklahoma. In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Mark Hinkle; five sisters, Evelyn, Eileen, Virginia, Ava Nell, and Betty; and four brothers, Arthur, Milton, John; and an infant brother, Adrian. Private graveside services will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 16 to May 17, 2020.