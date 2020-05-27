GLEN CARBON— On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Robert (Bob) Hobson, age 79, departed this world and joined his wife, Carla (Barber) Hobson, and daughter, Donna Bugger, in heaven. A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, Bob will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Bob was born on July 19, 1940, in Oakland, California. He is survived by his son, Daniel Hobson; his five grandchildren; and his five great-grandchildren. On Aug. 28, 1960, Bob married the love of his life, Carla. Together they created a powerful love that overflowed into the hearts of everyone around them. They lived in several areas across the U.S. while raising their two children, Donna and Daniel, and were quick to make new friends wherever they went. In his younger years he and Carla were competitive roller skaters. Bob was also an avid golfer and fan of all things Disney World. His quick wit and jovial personality made him the life of the party. Bob worked for many years with the company B-Line before settling into retired life in Glen Carbon, Illinois. However, retirement did not slow him down. The couple continued to travel the country and were renowned for their spirited house parties. Bob and Carla brought joy and a special, compelling light into the lives of those fortunate enough to have known them. While this light on Earth has been extinguished, we are comforted to know that they have been reunited and will continue to blaze brightly over us. Due to the current pandemic, memorial services are being postponed. Until a time when we can gather to honor Bob, we encourage all to celebrate him in your own way. His family hopes to share more information soon. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hope Animal Rescue, PO Box 397, Godfrey, Illinois, 62035.



