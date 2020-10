ALTON — Robert L. Hoskins, 89, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Integrity Health care of Alton, Illinois.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, at Woodlawn Historic Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.

Services entrusted to Harrison Funeral Chapel and Cremation Center of Alton and H.H. Roberts Mortuary of Dayton.