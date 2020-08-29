WOOD RIVER — Robert "Bob" Eugene Howe departed this life on August 27, 2020 at 1:25 a.m., at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born July 15, 1929 in Wood River, the son of the late Charles and Myrtle (Keller) Howe.

He married the "love of his life", Dolores Marie Bertagnolli on September 3, 1954 in Benld. She survives.

Other dearly loved family members include his two daughters, Valerie J. Hale and her husband, Kenneth Reed Hale of Wood River and Vanessa L. Blackburn and her husband, James D. Blackburn, II of Alto, NM; beloved grandsons are, Colin K. Hale and his wife Erika A. Hale of Glen Carbon, Trevor D. Hale and his fiance', Abby J. Dobrinick of St. Louis, MO; niece, Connie (Picket) and her husband, Bernie Caldwell of Hartford, Dixie (Picket) and her husband, Wesley Eickellmann of Waterloo, and Bart and Sandy Picket of Dorsey.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Myrtle and Charles Howe; sisters, Aleta Joy (Howe) and her husband, Walter Picket and Tot (Howe) Easter.

Bob graduated from Wood River High School in 1947 and attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953. He then married and continued his education at SIU-C, receiving his bachelor's degree in communications. He went on to receive a graduate assistant position at University of Alabama, where he received a Master's Degree and taught communications. Following his time in Alabama, Bob also taught at Arkansas State University while also serving as the University's sports announcer. Bob loved his work in radio and TV and became the General Manager of WRTH radio station in St. Louis, which led him to create the first Cable TV system in the Alton/Wood River and Carlinville/Staunton areas. He later began WYRT and Planet Fun radio stations in Edwardsville and St. Louis, respectively. His career in broadcasting naturally led to a passion for sports that he shared with family and friends!

Services to celebrate Bob's life will be held on September 3 at Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the services will be limited, but those who wish may view the service at www.lovejoyupc.org/Howe.

Memorials may be made to EAWRCHS Technology Department or BJC Hospice.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.