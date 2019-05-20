ROBERT HUMM

BETHALTO — Robert Frederick Humm, 93, of Bethalto, Illinois, was peacefully called home by the Lord Jesus at 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

Robert was born on Sept. 15, 1925, in Bethalto. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Julia (Olthoff) Humm; 4 sisters, Wilhamena Apple, Alice Hartley, Ruth Havelka, Ruby VanMeter; and a brother, Jacque Humm.

Robert graduated from Morton High School in 1943. Following high school, Robert served in the U.S. Navy during WWII until his honorable discharge in 1946. Robert was stationed in Okinawa, Japan when the Atomic Bombs were dropped on Japan's mainland.

Following his service in the U.S. Navy, Robert worked 34 years for Duncan Foundry in Alton, as office manager until his retirement in 1983.

Robert enjoyed his retirement with his special niece, LaVerne Yeager, as well as his numerous other nieces and nephews. Robert was a lifelong outdoorsman and loved hunting and crappie fishing with his best friend of 36 years, Jonathan Kaul.

Robert was a member of Bethalto Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22 from noon until time of service at 1 p.m., at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to

