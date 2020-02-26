ST. LOUIS — Robert A. Husmann, age 89, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 surrounded by family.

He was born Sept. 19, 1930, in Kankakee, Illinois, the son of Bernard and Emma (Ohlhues) Husmann. He married Mary Etta (Edwards) Feb. 2, 1951, who preceded him in death in July 17, 1999.

He remarried in 2015 to Frances Zurheide, who survives him.

Robert graduated from Western Military Academy in Alton, Illinois, and earned a Bachelor's degree in engineering from University of Illinois. He later earned an MBA from the Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, earning Phi Beta Kappa. He proudly served in the US Air Force during the Korean war. He was first employed by Laclede Steel in Alton and worked for many years at McDonnell Douglas, retiring as Vice President of Special Services. In retirement, Robert was Post Commander and a member of the Ritual Team at Alton Post #1308. He was a devoted member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod his entire life, including Trinity Lutheran in Alton and Faith Lutheran in Godfrey, Chapel of the Cross (St. Louis, Missouri) and St. Paul of Wood River, Illinois.

In addition to his wife, Frances; he is survived by daughters, Kay Downey of Aledo, Illinois, and Diane (Mitch) Neuhaus of Kirkwood, Missouri; a brother, Ronald Husmann of Virginia; and grandchildren, Matthew Downey, Mary Ellen (Patrick) Flanagan, Emma (Jesse) Snyder, Daniel Neuhaus, Ben Neuhaus, and Sam Neuhaus; and great-granddaughter, Anna Downey.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Clyde and Donald; and son-in-law, John Downey.

A graveside service for family only will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at Valhalla Memorial Park with Pastor Jacob Schultz officiating.

A reception will be held that day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Asbury Village for all others.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks memorials may be made to Alton #1308, 4445 N Alby St. Alton, Illinois, 62002 or to the Fisher House of Missouri, one Jefferson Barracks Road, St Louis MO 63125, noting in Memory of Robert Husmann.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home and Crematory in Godfrey are in charge of arrangements.

