ROBERT KARLAS

GODFREY — Robert Thomas Karlas, 89, died at 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at his residence.

He was born Jan. 29, 1930 in Godfrey, the son of the late Thomas and Adeline (Lageman) Karlas. He served as a combat engineer with the Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Alton VFW Post 1308.

He was a gentleman farmer for most of his life. He was passionate about raising and competing in field trials with his beagles. He and his dogs were known throughout the beagle community because of their many awards and national champion "Blue K Black."

On April 29, 1967, in Alton he married Sarah J. (Haug) and she survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Kelly Norman (John) of Godfrey; one grandchild, Daniel Crutcher; two nephews, Steve Karlas and Bobby Karlas; and one niece, Susie Wenzara.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Lewis Karlas; and nephew Kenny Karlas.

No services are scheduled at this time. Memorials may be made to the .