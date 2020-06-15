Robert Klock

GEORGIA — Mr. Robert Lewis Klock, 70, of Mount Zion, Georgia, formerly of West Palm Beach, Florida passed Moday, May 25, 2020.

He was born on April 22, 1950 in Alton, Illinois. He will be missed by many family and friends.

Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen in charge of the arrangements.